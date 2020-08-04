Gov. Evers defends mask order, discusses Biden endorsement during Action 2 News one-on-one interview

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - On Monday, Action 2 News spoke with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers in a one on one interview, after he announced his endorsement of Joe Biden for President.

We asked Evers about his mask mandate, and concerns it isn’t being followed or enforced just days after it took effect.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have already said they won’t enforce it, and some Republicans have threatened that the legislature should re-convene and over-turn the order.

“I can’t believe that the Republicans in this state want to join team virus. It looks to me like they’re lining up on different sides and now we know who is on what team. The virus now has the Republicans on they’re side,” said Evers.

The governor also suggested that those who want the mask mandate enforced should contact their district attorney.

“I understand that enforcement is a problem. At the end of the day, the district attorneys in different counties have that authority,” said Evers.

The majority leader in the state assembly says he supports wearing a mask, but doesn’t support how this mandate was enacted.

“The governor using that kind of terminology saying Republicans are team virus is just asinine. It’s something that just shows you how political this administration has made this virus and why it’s been so hard to work with them on anything going forward,” said Rep. Jim Steineke (R - Kaukauna) Assembly Majority Leader.

As for the impact of the virus on schools, the governor says he doesn’t support a statewide plan, and wants local leaders to decide what’s best for each district.

“I think things are going well and it looks to me like local leaders are making good decisions here,” said Evers. “There’s always an opportunity for this virus to do damage. There’s no question about that, but what we do is have to mitigate that the best way possible.”

Also during the interview, Evers discussed his endorsement of Joe Biden, but told us a meeting will happen this week to decide whether Biden will give his DNC acceptance speech in person or virtually.

Biden had previously said he would be in Milwaukee.

Evers released the following statement regarding his endorsement of Biden on Monday:

“It has never been more important to have steady, experienced, and empathetic leadership in the White House. America is going through a tough time--unemployment is at its highest level since the Great Depression, coronavirus cases continue to rise in many parts of the country, and millions have fears of losing their healthcare. The challenges our country faces demand a president who not only understands the issues facing everyday Wisconsinites and Americans, but who will lead us with kindness, respect, and compassion. That leader is Joe Biden. As president, Joe will unite our country to not only tackle this pandemic, but build back better than before. He knows that the ingenuity and hard work of Americans make up the greatest economic engine in the world, and he will lead us toward a recovery that tackles the systemic inequalities that have plagued our country for far too long. Joe will continue working to protect our access to quality, affordable healthcare. I always say what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state--it’s what’s best for our country, too, and Joe knows that every single kid should be able to get the education they need to succeed. And from the farmers in La Farge to manufacturers in the Fox Valley, Joe will invest in our workforce to create millions of good-paying union jobs while fighting for all workers across our state and country. Even during these immensely challenging times, we know there’s more that unites us than divides us--the problems we face can only be solved by all of us, together. I know Joe is the kind of leader who will bring us together rather than finding reasons to tear us apart. He will be a phenomenal president, and I will do everything I can do to help elect him.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.