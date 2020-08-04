Fans invited to participate in ‘Letters to Lambeau’ program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Were you or your family hoping to watch Packers Training Camp as a fan this year? Your support is still needed by Packers players, and you can do so and have a chance to win a prize!

On Monday, the Packers announced the start of the ‘Letters to Lambeau’ program, which will allow fans to share their excitement for the upcoming season with the players.

Fans can send encouraging notes, drawings and letters to the team as they begin training camp.

The program will run through the end of camp.

Team officials say selected submissions may be featured on the team website, as well as on the team’s social media platforms.

A few letter senders will also be picked to receive a prize, including a digital message from a Packers player, a customer jersey, an autographed Packers item, or a $50 Packers Pro Shop gift card.

Messages can be submitted by downloading the letter or drawing template and then uploaded to this website, or through e-mail.

The messages can also be mailed directly to the team at the following address:

Letters to Lambeau

PO Box 13092

Green Bay, WI

54307

