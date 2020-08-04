Advertisement

Disney to release ‘Mulan’ on streaming service, for a price

This image released by Disney shows Yifei Liu in the title role of "Mulan." The film is no longer headed for a major theatrical release. The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4. Customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent “Mulan.”
This image released by Disney shows Yifei Liu in the title role of "Mulan." The film is no longer headed for a major theatrical release. The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4. Customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent “Mulan.”(Disney Enterprises, Inc. via AP)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - “Mulan” is no longer headed for a major theatrical release. The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4.

But this is no “Hamilton”: Customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent “Mulan.”

The company plans to release it in theaters in areas where Disney+ is not available.

“Mulan,” a live-action remake of the animated film, was one of the first films affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of theaters. Originally set for a late March release, the blockbuster has been delayed four times since.

“In order to meet the needs of consumers during this unpredictable period, we thought it was important to find alternative ways to bring this exceptional family-friendly film to them in a timely manner,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said on the company’s earnings call. “We see this as an opportunity to bring this incredible film to a broad audience currently unable to go to movie theaters.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US Space & Rocket Center reaches fundraising goal

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jonathan Grass
The campaign began last week with the hope of raising a minimum of $1.5 million to sustain museum operations and to be able to reopen Space Camp in April 2021.

National

Space Camp meets fundraising goal

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
The campaign began July 28 with the hope of raising a minimum of $1.5 million to sustain museum operations and to be able to reopen Space Camp in April 2021.

News

First Alert Investigation: De Pere company being investigated by FBI for fraud, banking violations received PPP funds

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Action 2 News has learned a company still under FBI investigation for wire fraud and banking violations received money from the federal government to help it survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education

College students prepare for fall semester during a pandemic

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Aisha Morales
Northeast Wisconsin Technical College for example is giving students options, but when anyone is on campus there are certain expectations to keep everyone safe.

Latest News

Education

College students prepare for fall semester during a pandemic

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Aisha Morales
Northeast Wisconsin Technical College for example is giving students options, but when anyone is on campus there are certain expectations to keep everyone safe.

News

DHS announces increase in COVID-19 testing capacity in Wisconsin

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
On Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers announced Wisconsin is expanding and increasing its testing capacity.

National

U.S. Marines locate sunken vehicle with human remains on board

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
The vehicle sunk off a southern California coast July 30.

News

1 dead after kayak accident, investigation underway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
When crews arrived, responders were able to find witnesses, who give them directions to where the kayaker had last been spotted.

National

Full interview with President Donald Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago

Coronavirus

‘Too many are selfish’: US nears 5 million virus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By PHIL MARCELO, CARLA K. JOHNSON and LISA MARIE PANE
Big house parties, no-mask weddings, crowded bars and restaurants — there are reasons the U.S. has racked up more than 155,000 coronavirus deaths, by far the most of any country, and is fast approaching an off-the-charts 5 million confirmed infections, easily the highest in the world.