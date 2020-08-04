DHS reports decrease in percentage of positive results, 12 new deaths attributed to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported another 728 people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed case count in the state since testing began to 56,056.

Health officials say 9,709 cases are considered active, which equals 17.3% of all confirmed cases in the state, according to the DHS.

Out of those cases, 45,368 are considered recovered, which equals 81.0%.

The percentage of active cases has fell below 18% on Monday, and it appears the decline was helped by new CDC guidelines that lets a person infected with the coronavirus end their isolation after 10 days if they never exhibit symptoms.

According to the DHS, out of Tuesday’s total number of test results (18,138), 4.0% were positive, a decrease from Monday’s percentage of 5.6%. The number of people tested in one day rose by 10,965.

Another 17,410 people tested negative for the virus, according to Tuesday’s report.

So far, a total of 984,901 people in Wisconsin have undergone testing since it began earlier this year.

On Tuesday, 61 out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties reported an increase in cases, while Michigan’s Upper Peninsula saw an increase in eight out of the region’s 15 counties.

In addition, the DHS says 12 more people have died due to COVID-19 since Monday. The state reports a total of 961 people, or 1.7% of patients, have died. That percentage has held steady since Sunday. Between July 23 and August 1, the death rate had held steady at 1.8%.

New deaths, according to the DHS, were reported in eight different counties. Brown, Marathon, Menominee, Milwaukee, Racine and Sheboygan Counties each reported one new death, while Kenosha County reported 5 new deaths, and Waukesha County reported two new deaths.

Another 51 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized since Monday. There are currently 294 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 116 of those patients are in intensive care. The total number of patients held steady since Monday, however the ICU patient count increased by five.

The DHS reports at least 8.6% of coronavirus patients have been hospitalized at some point for treatment, which equals 4,783 of all confirmed cases.

Today's #COVID19_WI update includes another 12 deaths. Our sympathies go out to those families. You'll also notice recoveries are now at 81%. See how #recovery is defined for the purpose of our #data: https://t.co/QmOMYM84WM pic.twitter.com/7mltYmfxDN — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 4, 2020

There are another 108 people in hospitals suspected of having COVID-19 waiting for test results. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports 20% of medical beds in the state are still available.

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.