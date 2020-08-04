Advertisement

College students prepare for fall semester during a pandemic

Everyone is required to wear a mask on campus much like other colleges in the area posting protocols on their websites.
The college is preparing for students for the fall semester, with safety protocols during the pandemic.
The college is preparing for students for the fall semester, with safety protocols during the pandemic.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - College students and instructors are preparing to go back to school. Northeast Wisconsin Technical College for example is giving students options, but when anyone is on campus there are certain expectations to keep everyone safe.

“Our classrooms, we have changed our seating to incorporate the six feet physical distance in both the classroom seating as well as the work stations, and especially in our lab areas where our students will be working hands on,” said Aliesha Crowe, VP of College Advancement at NWTC.

Courses will be offered in person, online, or blended and throughout the halls, there’s stickers as well as posters, and each classroom will have a sanitation kit. It’s the school’s goal to keep the quality of support and resources for students the same.

“One thing we’d like to share with prospective students, if you’ve been thinking about college for this fall and you’re just not sure, we’re still offering the no risk enrollment opportunity so you can register for classes, and come the first week, see what it’s like, find out if it’s going to work for you, and if after the first week it’s not going to work, you can leave us no charge, no fee, you have no risk in trying us for a week,” said Crowe.

Other schools, like Saint Norbert College for example, have similar protocols in place for students and professors. Action 2 News also checked in with UW Green Bay, it says it will have a more solid plan by next week so we’ll check back in then. Going back to NWTC, the school says while things are different its mission is still the same.

“While we’ve made changes to our campus facilities and our safety protocol, our commitment to student success remains the same, and is really one of our top priorities as we go into the fall semester,” said Crowe.

