Advertisement

Brown County Sheriff’s Office investigating “despicable” contractor fraud

On Monday, July 27, two men targeted an elderly couple in east Brown County.
The Brown County Sheriff's Office is looking for this truck.
The Brown County Sheriff's Office is looking for this truck.(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Despicable.” That’s the word the Brown County Sheriff’s Office uses to describe a recent contracting fraud case.

On Monday, July 27, two men targeted an elderly couple in east Brown County. Unsolicited, the men offered to seal the couple’s driveway. They demanded a payment of $10,500. The men settled for $3,000.

"Victims paid the money as they were concerned about possibly being physically harmed," reads a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

The men said they’d return July 29 to collect the rest of the money and finish the job. They never showed.

The suspects are described as Hispanic men. The victims snapped a photo of the suspect vehicle. It's a white Chevrolet truck with Texas license plate KMX-0252.

If you have information, contact investigator Roman Aronstein at 920-448-6190.

The Better Business Bureau says watch for “red flags” when it comes to hiring a contractor. Say no to cash-only offers. Watch for high-pressure sales tactics and high upfront payments. Make sure there’s a contract--get it in writing. Ask for references. Verify licenses and insurance. CLICK HERE for more advice on hiring a contractor.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Graffiti on Wisconsin Veterans Museum to be removed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Most of the damage was done in June by those protesting against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

News

“Doesn’t make us feel good”: Dr. Rai on coronavirus spread among kids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Dr. Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning to talk about the possibility of delays, the risk of spread among kids, and safety on the school bus and in the lunch room.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai on school return plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
Should schools delay the start?

News

Packers hosting DreamDrive bike design contest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Here’s how it works: fans deck out their bikes to show off their Packers spirit. They take a photo and submit it to the contest.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Packers DreamDrive bike design contest

Updated: 6 hours ago
How to enter the contest.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai on school bus and teacher safety

Updated: 6 hours ago
How schools plan to distance on the bus.

News

Manitowoc Co. woman receives prison, extended supervision sentence for child neglect

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A Manitowoc County woman has learned her fate after being convicted of child neglect and child abuse.

News

Man arrested after damaging several Appleton police vehicles

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say a man is in custody after a chase on Appleton’s south side last week.

News

Gov. Evers defends mask order, discusses Biden endorsement during Action 2 News one-on-one interview

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Board of Education: Green Bay Area Public Schools to start school year online

Updated: 12 hours ago
Green Bay Area Public Schools to have fully online classes to start the school year