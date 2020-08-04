Brown County Sheriff’s Office investigating “despicable” contractor fraud

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Despicable.” That’s the word the Brown County Sheriff’s Office uses to describe a recent contracting fraud case.

On Monday, July 27, two men targeted an elderly couple in east Brown County. Unsolicited, the men offered to seal the couple’s driveway. They demanded a payment of $10,500. The men settled for $3,000.

"Victims paid the money as they were concerned about possibly being physically harmed," reads a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

The men said they’d return July 29 to collect the rest of the money and finish the job. They never showed.

The suspects are described as Hispanic men. The victims snapped a photo of the suspect vehicle. It's a white Chevrolet truck with Texas license plate KMX-0252.

If you have information, contact investigator Roman Aronstein at 920-448-6190.

The Better Business Bureau says watch for “red flags” when it comes to hiring a contractor. Say no to cash-only offers. Watch for high-pressure sales tactics and high upfront payments. Make sure there’s a contract--get it in writing. Ask for references. Verify licenses and insurance. CLICK HERE for more advice on hiring a contractor.

