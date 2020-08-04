Advertisement

Board of Education: Green Bay Area Public Schools to start school year online

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff and Kati Anderson
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Board of Education has voted in favor of starting the 2020 - 2021 school year fully online in the Green Bay Area Public School District.

On Monday night, the Board voted 5 - 2 in favor of the online model.

During Monday’s meeting, the Board discussed whether or not to start the year with an off-site instructional model or a blended model.

The vote comes one day after the School District held a special meeting for parents on Sunday to discuss a reopening plan.

One of the points brought up during Sunday’s meeting was the district’s survey in June, which showed more than 60% of parents are in favor of in-person school. However the district previously told Action 2 News that many parent opinions have changed in the last six weeks.

This is a developing story, and Action 2 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

