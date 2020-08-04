A LITTLE TASTE OF EARLY FALL...

Low temperatures bottomed out in the cool 40s this morning from the Fox Valley and to the north. Temperatures will continue to be below normal for early August. We’ll see highs in the upper 60s to near 70° this afternoon. This cool air is also rather dry and comfortable for those who are cherishing a break from the humidity.

Nearby high pressure will keep us mainly dry, with sunny to partly cloudy skies. However, closer to a weak disturbance over portions of upper and lower Michigan, a few light showers may pop up this afternoon. If this spotty rain develops, it would be mainly for areas NORTHEAST of Green Bay. There’s also a couple other small rain chances ahead through Thursday, but rainfall totals will be below normal.

Eventually, as south winds return later in the week, warmer and more humid weather will return. Look for highs back in the 80s this weekend. It looks like we’ll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday and into early Monday.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: N 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: NW/S 1-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Cool for August... A late shower is possible NORTHEAST of Green Bay. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Mostly moonlit. Cool and calm. LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. A little warmer... A late shower is possible NORTH. HIGH: 74 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. A few late showers. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and turning humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and muggy. Chance of thunderstorms, especially LATE. HIGH: 85 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Chance of thunderstorms, mainly EARLY. Otherwise, partly sunny, warm and muggy. HIGH: 85

