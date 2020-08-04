A GRADUAL WARMING...

Clouds will decrease overnight and once again chilly low temperatures are expected: Mostly 40s North, Around 50 South.

After some morning sun Wednesday, more afternoon clouds will build. Like recent days, there is a SMALL CHANCE of an afternoon shower or sprinkle. Wednesday will be slightly warmer with most spots warming into the 70s. Despite the warmer temperatures humidity will remain low and comfortable. Thursday will also be even warmer with upper 70s returning. Thursday’s sun-cloud mix may also spark a few spotty afternoon showers. By Friday we’re back into the 80s and it turns slightly humid. The weekend will feature mid to upper 80s and planet of humidity with dew points returning into the mid to upper 60s! The weekend will also bring a few rounds of storms - stay tuned for more updates on timing as the weekend gets closer...

BOATERS' FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NW BEC SW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, cool, and calm. LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. A sprinkle? A little warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. A few late showers. HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Warmer and turning humid with a mix of sun and clouds. SMALL CHANCE of an afternoon shower. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Chance of a storm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Warm and humid. Sun and clouds with a chance of thunderstorms, especially LATE. HIGH: 86 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Scattered storms with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Warm and muggy. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Slightly less humid... Partly sunny. Small chance of a t’shower. HIGH: 84

