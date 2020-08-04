Advertisement

A COOL NIGHT AHEAD...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The wind has weakened and clouds are clearing. Now get ready for a chilly night - Mostly upper 40s to around 50 - Making it the coldest night since mid-June.

Tuesday starts with sun, but becomes more of a sun-cloud mix during the afternoon. There is a SMALL CHANCE of a few afternoon showers or sprinkles. Temperatures and humidity remains comfortable. In fact, the humidity doesn’t start to turn sticky until about Friday. There will be small chances for showers or thundershowers later in the week, but the better chances probably arrive over the weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE

TUESDAY: N 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: WNW BEC SW 5-10 KTS WAVES:1-2′

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds, less wind. LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine followed by more afternoon clouds. Maybe a sprinkle. Comfortable but a bit breezy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer... still comfortable. HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A few late showers possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and turning humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Humid and warmer with a chance of late thunderstorms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Muggy and mostly cloudy with scattered storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Warm & humid with storms. HIGH: 86

