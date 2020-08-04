1 dead after kayak accident, investigation underway

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say one person has died following an accident in Sheboygan on Tuesday involving a kayaker.

According to Sheboygan fire officials, crews were called to the Deland Park area for a kayaker that was in the water at 11:40 a.m.

When crews arrived, they were able to find witnesses, who gave them directions to where the kayaker had last been spotted.

The fire department’s two swimmers then entered the water from the break wall, and started swimming to the area where the victim was last seen.

Officials say the kayak which had been used by the victim washed up on the beach, but the victim wasn’t with it.

A short time later, the kayaker was found in the water, but wasn’t responsive.

Fire department swimmers then recovered the victim and brought the person to shore, where life safety measures were given.

Officials say the victim was taken to Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center, where the victim was pronounced dead.

Neither the gender, nor the age of the victim, were immediately released.

Officials would like to recommend everyone wear a personal flotation device when boating.

