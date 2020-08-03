Advertisement

West De Pere reopening plan released for upcoming school year, Board to vote on approving plan on August 17

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The West De Pere School District has announced it plan to bring students back to a traditional classroom learning model for the 2020-2021 school year.

The plan was announced Monday afternoon, however the Board of Education will still need to vote on the plan to approve it.

District officials say the Board will vote on it during an August 17 meeting.

According to the district, there will be enhanced safety and health protocols in place to reduce the risk of virus exposure.

Officials add the reopening plan will continue to require a flexible approach, saying they know information may change between now and September 1, or after the school year has started.

Families are asked to watch your e-mail and the district’s website for additional updates as they plan for students’ return.

Click here to learn more about the plan, as well as FAQ’s.

