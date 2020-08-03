Advertisement

Victim of fatal stabbing in Madison was 13-year-old girl

Authorities say Addrianna Christianson was killed at a southwest side home last Thursday night
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Madison as a 13-year-old girl.

Authorities say Addrianna Christianson was killed at a southwest side home last Thursday night and another person was injured.

Police arrested a 44-year-old man at the scene. Police say he was tasered when he walked out of the house toward an officer.

He was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-degree homicide and first-degree attempted homicide. The person who was injured has been released from the hospital.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

