Silver Alert issued for two women from Brown County

The sisters have not been seen since going on a drive Sunday morning
A Silver Alert for Elaine Roskom and Jean was issued on August 2, 2020.(Wisconsin Silver Alert)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities in Brown County have issued a statewide Silver Alert for missing sisters, Jean Allen, 85, and Elaine Roskom, 86.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office tells Action 2 News that Jean drove to her sister Elaine’s house in Black Creek to pick her up and go out driving at about 11:00 Sunday morning, August 2, 2020. Investigators say the sisters do this regularly, but the sisters have not been seen since Jean picked up Elaine.

Investigators say Jean’s bank card shows they made a purchase from a BP Gas Station in Black Creek.

Pictures of the sisters are above.

Jean is described as 5′1″ 168 lbs., with blue eyes, and brown, shoulder-length hair. She is from Howard.

Elaine is described as 5′2″ 120-130 lbs. with ear-length gray curly hair. She wears dentures but does not have them in.

Jean is driving a 2009/White Hyundai Sonata, Wisconsin license plate 533-VXF.

Anyone with information about the sisters is asked to call Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-391-7450.

