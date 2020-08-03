Advertisement

Police: 3 arrested, more than $100,000 in cash found following drug investigation

Three arrested by Fox Crossing police for drug charges
Three arrested by Fox Crossing police for drug charges(Winnebago County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say three people are now in custody following what they are calling a “significant” drug arrest in Fox Crossing.

According to Fox Crossing police, investigators of the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan (LWAM) Enforcement Group - Drug Unit were contacted by the US Postal Service on June 17 regarding many suspicious packages being delivered to a home on the 900 block of Happy Valley Drive in Fox Crossing from California.

During the investigation, three people, identified by police as John Hale, 57; Ashtyn Hale, 28; and Billie Gerver, 56, were spotted going to the residence identified by the USPS.

Investigators with the LWAM then applied for and received an anticipatory warrant for the residence on July 20, and found all three suspects inside the home during the search.

Officials say during the search, about $40,000 in U.S. currency, as well as ledgers for the sale of marijuana, were found, and investigators determined a second home on the 1000 block of Happy Valley Drive was also being used by the suspect.

After receiving another search warrant for the second home, police say about $20,000 in currency was found inside of a safe, several drug processing areas, several hundred pounds of different types of marijuana.

The marijuana found, according to police, included THC edibles, THC wax, THC vapor cartridges and raw marijuana.

Officials say the marijuana in total has an estimated street value of more than $1,000,000.

Three vehicles were also seized during the investigation, and task force officers say they found several safety deposit box keys, as well as information regarding crypto-currency accounts.

As of August 3, police say the investigation has yielded more than $100,000 in cash, other assets and hundreds of pounds of THC and THC products.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case for federal charges.

Meanwhile, the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office received a referral of charges for Manufacture/Deliver THC 10,000+ grams, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, which are pending.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DHS sees decrease in test results, confirms 404 new cases of COVID-19 in Monday’s report

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports another 404 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed case count in the state since testing began to 55,328.

News

GOP leader wants Wisconsin Senate to strike down mask order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Scott Bauer, Associated Press
The order from Evers, designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus as cases spike in Wisconsin, took effect on Saturday.

News

Gov. Evers endorses Biden for president

Updated: 4 hours ago
Biden, who has not been to Wisconsin since the coronavirus outbreak, has promised to make the trip to Milwaukee to accept the nomination in person.

News

More than 330,000 absentee ballots received ahead of Aug. 11 election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Make sure your return envelope is signed and you have a witness signature.

Latest News

News

Hoarding conditions hamper firefighters at Green Bay home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A firefighter received a cut to the hand during the response.

Crime

Green Bay man sentenced to federal prison for arson

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On July 31, Senior District Judge William C. Griesbach sentenced Julius to 96 months in federal prison.

News

Victim of fatal stabbing in Madison was 13-year-old girl

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police arrested a 44-year-old man at the scene. Police say he was tasered when he walked out of the house toward an officer.

News

Wisconsin Marine among missing and presumed dead in accident

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 26-ton craft took on water and quickly sank in hundreds of feet of water making it difficult to reach.

News

Silver Alert canceled after sisters found safe

Updated: 15 hours ago
Officials say the women were found safe but no other information was released.

News

Second Annual Chip in ‘Fore’ MS Golf Outing raises money, awareness for multiple sclerosis

Updated: 22 hours ago
Second Annual Chip in ‘Fore’ MS Golf Outing raises money, awareness for multiple sclerosis