Police: 3 arrested, more than $100,000 in cash found following drug investigation

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say three people are now in custody following what they are calling a “significant” drug arrest in Fox Crossing.

According to Fox Crossing police, investigators of the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan (LWAM) Enforcement Group - Drug Unit were contacted by the US Postal Service on June 17 regarding many suspicious packages being delivered to a home on the 900 block of Happy Valley Drive in Fox Crossing from California.

During the investigation, three people, identified by police as John Hale, 57; Ashtyn Hale, 28; and Billie Gerver, 56, were spotted going to the residence identified by the USPS.

Investigators with the LWAM then applied for and received an anticipatory warrant for the residence on July 20, and found all three suspects inside the home during the search.

Officials say during the search, about $40,000 in U.S. currency, as well as ledgers for the sale of marijuana, were found, and investigators determined a second home on the 1000 block of Happy Valley Drive was also being used by the suspect.

After receiving another search warrant for the second home, police say about $20,000 in currency was found inside of a safe, several drug processing areas, several hundred pounds of different types of marijuana.

The marijuana found, according to police, included THC edibles, THC wax, THC vapor cartridges and raw marijuana.

Officials say the marijuana in total has an estimated street value of more than $1,000,000.

Three vehicles were also seized during the investigation, and task force officers say they found several safety deposit box keys, as well as information regarding crypto-currency accounts.

As of August 3, police say the investigation has yielded more than $100,000 in cash, other assets and hundreds of pounds of THC and THC products.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case for federal charges.

Meanwhile, the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office received a referral of charges for Manufacture/Deliver THC 10,000+ grams, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, which are pending.

