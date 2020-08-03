Parents should do ‘homework’ when searching for tutor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As school districts continue to discuss the safest way for students to learn this fall, the Better Business Bureau said some parents are already taking things into their own hands by looking for a tutor.

"We're getting much higher demand for people looking for tutors and looking for help for their children," said Jim Temmer, CEO and President of Better Business Bureau serving Wisconsin.

Since March, the BBB said it has seen a significant increase in the number of parents looking for tutors on its website.

"The end of last year's school year was kind of a mess and who knows what's going to happen now so I think people are a little concerned that their kids may need a little extra help in getting to where they should be," said Temmer.

While tutors are a great option to help your child, the BBB wants to remind parents to do their homeowork when looking for the perfect tutor and you can start on the BBB website.

"We do have business profiles... we have information like complaint,s reviews, how long they've been in business, all sorts of stuff like that," said Temmer. "Check references. Don't just ask for references, but call and check them to make sure the person is who they say they are."

If the organization has a BBB accreditation, that means the BBB has determined that business meets its standards, which includes a commitment to make a good faith effort to resolve any consumer complaints. When it comes to payments, Temmer said it’s always a good rule to use a credit card or check, don’t just hand over cash up front.

Along with talking about pay, schedule and location, Temmer said the most important thing is to make sure the tutor fits your child's needs.

“That relationship really is important to nail down and then all the other details are important to nail down too-- who, what ‚where, when, cost of payments, what if you need extra classes, what if you miss a session? So again, like any other kind of contract, the more you can get down in writing and the more you discuss ahead of the time, the better you’re going to be on the back end.”

If you have any questions or want more information, visit bbb.org and search ‘tutor'.

"We're putting this information out now so parents can be proactive, instead of waiting til the last minute."

