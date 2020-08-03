Ninth Annual Wounded Hero Fishing Event honors veterans who have served, sacrificed

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Lodge at Leathem Smith in Sturgeon Bay hosts its Ninth Annual Wounded Hero Fishing Event.

Erin Van Hulle enjoys a “getaway” surrounded by other men and women who have served and sacrificed for our country.

“It’s a nice break from reality. We get to go out here and do something that maybe some of us don’t have access to,” said Van Hulle who served in the U.S. Navy from 2002 to 2007. “Like I wouldn’t go salmon fishing on the normal.”

The Lodge at Leathem Smith invites Van Hulle and other veterans classified as wounded by military standards to enjoy four days of relaxation and camaraderie at no cost.

“A lot of people served at different times and they might be, locally, they might have someone thirty miles away from them that served at the same timeline, but in a different unit, and they didn’t even know that,” said Paul Meleen, owner of The Lodge at Leathem Smith. “So, we want to open some doors there and make these people feel special and appreciated, because they deserve that.”

“I take guys fishing,” said Dan Jordan, a professional fisherman from Michigan. “It could be salmon. It could be walleye. It could be both. Just whatever the need is.”

Local anglers and charter captains donate their time, equipment, and talent to take veterans out on the water at the event. Some of the anglers, like Jordan, are veterans themselves.

“To hear some of the stories that the guys have of being saved by the other members in their platoons and their companies and everything, it’s amazing,” said Brad Davis, a veteran and professional fisherman from Jackson, WI.

“My dad standing right there was in Vietnam,” said John Pollock, a charter captain. “He actually acts as my first mate during these trips every year, so it’s pretty cool.”

Van Hulle and other veterans tell Action 2 News they feel like the lucky ones to participate in such an event.

“It means everything,” said the Hortonville woman. “For them to give their time, and I know some of them will say it means more to them to come and do this for the veterans than probably the veterans get out of it, but we greatly appreciate the opportunity.”

“We wouldn’t have the beautiful country we have without them” said Meleen. “I think it’s really important from my perspective as they leave there’s a sense of joy. You know they had a good time. I think that creating some memories for them is a big plus.”

Veterans interested in learning more about next year’s event can visit The Lodge at Leathem Smith website for more information and an application.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.