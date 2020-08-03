New outdoor dining room in downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’ve been too nervous to dine out during the pandemic , Downtown Green Bay, Inc. is testing out a new outdoor dining room to help boost business for area restaurants.

The ‘Downtown Dining Room’ is twenty parking stalls converted into an outdoor dining experience complete with sanitation supplies and a hand-washing station.

“This is going to be a great, physically-distanced setting that you can grab a bite to eat from over 15 nearby restaurants and then come out and enjoy it with friends, family, co-workers,” said Kathryn Kroll, Marketing Manager for Downtown Green Bay, Inc.

It’s been quiet in the downtown area as of late. Local shops and restaurants are hoping this brings in more foot-traffic.

“It’ll be really nice just to kind of see people out and about a little bit, give people a reason to come back into this area, and kind of have a place to go, and hang out that is safe and responsible and socially distanced but still be able to gather as a community,” said Brenna Pansky, Manager of Glas, a coffee shop in downtown Green Bay.

There’s a couple rules to make sure it stays safe here for everyone, first of all, no alcohol is allowed but also make sure you wipe the table down first before using it and after. There’s plenty of supplies available for you to use.

There’s even QR codes posted up where you can just hover your phone over it and it’ll direct you to the list of local restaurants doing take-out or curbside pickup.

“We realize that it’s the small businesses they need an extra boost, they get it in a variety of ways, whether it’s grant programs and funding, but this is kind of a grassroots, boots on the ground build a space where their patrons can dine,” said Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director for Downtown Green Bay, Inc.

The outdoor dining area will be open daily now from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.