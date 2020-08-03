Advertisement

New outdoor dining room in downtown Green Bay

The outdoor dining area will be open daily now from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.
A way to support local restaurants while staying safe.
A way to support local restaurants while staying safe.(Aisha Morales)
By Aisha Morales
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’ve been too nervous to dine out during the pandemic , Downtown Green Bay, Inc. is testing out a new outdoor dining room to help boost business for area restaurants.

The ‘Downtown Dining Room’ is twenty parking stalls converted into an outdoor dining experience complete with sanitation supplies and a hand-washing station.

“This is going to be a great, physically-distanced setting that you can grab a bite to eat from over 15 nearby restaurants and then come out and enjoy it with friends, family, co-workers,” said Kathryn Kroll, Marketing Manager for Downtown Green Bay, Inc.

It’s been quiet in the downtown area as of late. Local shops and restaurants are hoping this brings in more foot-traffic.

“It’ll be really nice just to kind of see people out and about a little bit, give people a reason to come back into this area, and kind of have a place to go, and hang out that is safe and responsible and socially distanced but still be able to gather as a community,” said Brenna Pansky, Manager of Glas, a coffee shop in downtown Green Bay.

There’s a couple rules to make sure it stays safe here for everyone, first of all, no alcohol is allowed but also make sure you wipe the table down first before using it and after. There’s plenty of supplies available for you to use.

There’s even QR codes posted up where you can just hover your phone over it and it’ll direct you to the list of local restaurants doing take-out or curbside pickup.

“We realize that it’s the small businesses they need an extra boost, they get it in a variety of ways, whether it’s grant programs and funding, but this is kind of a grassroots, boots on the ground build a space where their patrons can dine,” said Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director for Downtown Green Bay, Inc.

The outdoor dining area will be open daily now from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

August 3 Birthday Club

Updated: 8 hours ago
Birthday announcements

Health

Second Annual Chip in ‘Fore’ MS Golf Outing raises money, awareness for multiple sclerosis

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Teams tee up at Royal Scot Golf Course and Supper Club in New Franken on Sunday for a good cause.

Community

Two people seriously hurt in Outagamie County rollover crash

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Investigators believe alcohol and speed were both factors in the crash which is still under investigation.

News

Sunflowers Taking Flight event in Fond du Lac raising money for Old Glory Honor Flight

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
Fond du Lac’s Kelley Country Creamery is hosting its third annual Sunflowers Taking Flight event this year, which raises money for the Old Glory Honor Flight.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Brown County puts mask mandate on hold, Green Bay’s ordinance still in effect

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
|
By Kati Anderson
The state's mandate took pressure off the city to do its own mandate.

Community

Oshkosh Public Library eliminates late fees

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
It wants to make library resources more accessible regardless of a person's economic circumstances.

About Us

US Venture Open holds media-thon August 12

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Tee up for the drive to end poverty August 12. Watch live reports and a one-hour evening special on WBAY-TV and listen to programming throughout the day on Woodward radio stations.

News

Black Lives Matter signs defaced in Waupaca

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
In the city of Waupaca, police have gotten reports of sign vandalism, but the signs aren’t promoting a political candidate.

Community

July 31 Birthday Club

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT
Birthday announcements

News

Some in Lawrence concerned over potential Georgia-Pacific warehouse build

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
A potential warehouse build in the Town of Lawrence has some in the area concerned. Georgia-Pacific is considering an area between Mid Valley and Williams grant drive, just north of Little Rapids Rd.