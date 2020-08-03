More than 330,000 absentee ballots received ahead of Aug. 11 election

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s elections commission says more than 330,000 voters have returned absentee ballots for the Aug. 11 primary election.

As of Aug. 3, 836,469 absentee ballot applications have been received by municipal clerks in the state.

The clerks have sent out 821,378 ballots and received 331,097. Compare that to 2016 when the state issued 101,803 absentee ballots and received 76,529.

Wisconsin Chief Elections Official Meagan Wolfe asks voters to return absentee ballots as soon as possible. The deadline is 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

“We want everyone’s vote to count, so complete and mail your absentee ballot as soon as possible,” Wolfe said. “The post office advises it may take a week for mail to get from you to your clerk’s office, so don’t wait.”

Ballots can also be dropped off at clerk’s offices or polling places on Election Day.

Make sure your return envelope is signed and you have a witness signature. If those signatures are missing, the ballot will not be counted.

The election is a partisan primary. Winners move forward to the general election on Nov. 3. That’s when the nation will vote for president.

