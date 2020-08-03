Advertisement

More than 330,000 absentee ballots received ahead of Aug. 11 election

Wisconsin Chief Elections Official Meagan Wolfe asks voters to return absentee ballots as soon as possible.
Vote
Vote(WHSV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s elections commission says more than 330,000 voters have returned absentee ballots for the Aug. 11 primary election.

As of Aug. 3, 836,469 absentee ballot applications have been received by municipal clerks in the state.

The clerks have sent out 821,378 ballots and received 331,097. Compare that to 2016 when the state issued 101,803 absentee ballots and received 76,529.

Wisconsin Chief Elections Official Meagan Wolfe asks voters to return absentee ballots as soon as possible. The deadline is 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

“We want everyone’s vote to count, so complete and mail your absentee ballot as soon as possible,” Wolfe said. “The post office advises it may take a week for mail to get from you to your clerk’s office, so don’t wait.”

Ballots can also be dropped off at clerk’s offices or polling places on Election Day.

Make sure your return envelope is signed and you have a witness signature. If those signatures are missing, the ballot will not be counted.

The election is a partisan primary. Winners move forward to the general election on Nov. 3. That’s when the nation will vote for president.

VOTING RESOURCES

VOTING DEADLINES

VOTE ABSENTEE

CANDIDATES FOR AUG. 11 ELECTION

FIND A POLLING PLACE

REGISTER TO VOTE

FIND YOUR CLERK

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hoarding conditions hamper firefighters at Green Bay home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A firefighter received a cut to the hand during the response.

Crime

Green Bay man sentenced to federal prison for arson

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On July 31, Senior District Judge William C. Griesbach sentenced Julius to 96 months in federal prison.

News

Victim of fatal stabbing in Madison was 13-year-old girl

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police arrested a 44-year-old man at the scene. Police say he was tasered when he walked out of the house toward an officer.

News

Wisconsin Marine among missing and presumed dead in accident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 26-ton craft took on water and quickly sank in hundreds of feet of water making it difficult to reach.

Latest News

News

Silver Alert canceled after sisters found safe

Updated: 10 hours ago
Officials say the women were found safe but no other information was released.

News

Second Annual Chip in ‘Fore’ MS Golf Outing raises money, awareness for multiple sclerosis

Updated: 17 hours ago
Second Annual Chip in ‘Fore’ MS Golf Outing raises money, awareness for multiple sclerosis

News

UpFront: Sen. Johnson discusses opposition to coronavirus relief bill, Wisconsin Senate leaders ready to call a special session

Updated: 17 hours ago
UpFront: Sen. Johnson discusses opposition to coronavirus relief bill, Wisconsin Senate leaders ready to call a special session

News

DHS: Another 922 test positive for coronavirus, death rate falls slightly

Updated: 17 hours ago
DHS: Another 922 test positive for coronavirus, death rate falls slightly

News

UpFront: Sen. Johnson discusses opposition to coronavirus relief bill, Wisconsin Senate leaders ready to call a special session

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin), says there is at least one trillion dollars still unspent from a previous relief bill that should be targeted first.

Health

Second Annual Chip in ‘Fore’ MS Golf Outing raises money, awareness for multiple sclerosis

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Teams tee up at Royal Scot Golf Course and Supper Club in New Franken on Sunday for a good cause.