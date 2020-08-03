Green Bay projects focused on flooding prevention

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For Green Bay’s Public Works crews, it’s been a summer focused on dealing with record high water levels.

A number of projects underway are aimed at preventing future flooding problems.

In one way, Green Bay Public Works Director Steve Grenier feels fortunate this summer.

"So far we've not seen any of those high intensity storms, the gully-washers that come through that have caused some of the serious problems over the past couple years, instead what we've been seeing more so is what we're actually experiencing today," says Grenier.

That's strong north-northeast winds pushing already record high water levels into the city.

"That causes the bay and the rivers to back up and then we get high water conditions which actually flow backwards through our storm sewer systems and cause some ponding on residential streets," says Grenier.

So this summer, the city is upgrading some of its lift stations, like one near Eliza Street, with larger pumps.

"We've got a number of projects that are primarily related to river levels and the ability to get the water off the streets, to overcome those river levels," says Grenier.

Water levels Grenier fully expects to eventually recede, pointing to historical data that shows Lake Michigan's cyclical nature.

"That's going to happen again and when that happens, then all these systems that we're putting into place, they're going to look like overkill, we were out hunting mosquitoes with shotguns here around 2020 or so, but then at some point in the future the water level is going to come back up and then they're going to be needed," says Grenier.

Because the water is so high this summer, Grenier adds that it’s been impossible to put in floating docks at the City Deck and Leicht Park without the potential for serious structural damage.

