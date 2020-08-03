Advertisement

Green Bay man sentenced to federal prison for arson

William A. Julius, 57, was convicted of setting fire to a building at 332 S. Madison St.
William A. Julius. Photo: Brown County Jail
William A. Julius. Photo: Brown County Jail
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for arson.

William A. Julius, 57, was convicted of setting fire to a building at 332 S. Madison St.

At about 1 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2017, Julius set fire to a porch of the building in downtown Green Bay.

As the Green Bay Fire Marshal investigated the fire, Julius returned to the scene and lit another fire in the main entrance.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the second fire caused “significant fire and smoke damage” to the businesses on the first floor.

Julius was found hiding under a vehicle a few blocks from the scene.

In March, a federal jury in Green Bay convicted Julius of two counts of arson.

On July 31, Senior District Judge William C. Griesbach sentenced Julius to 96 months in federal prison.

“In imposing sentence, Judge Griesbach noted that arson is a serious crime that puts not only the building’s occupants, but firefighters and first responders in harm’s way. He further noted that Julius’ history of serious criminal conduct and lack of ‘pro-social’ activities called for a lengthy prison sentence,” reads a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

After prison, Julius will serve three years on supervised release.

