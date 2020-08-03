Advertisement

GOP leader wants Wisconsin Senate to strike down mask order

Fitzgerald accused Evers of “overreach” with the mask order
(WSAW)
By Scott Bauer, Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate said Monday he wants the Legislature to reconvene this week or next to strike down Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate.

The order from Evers, designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus as cases spike in Wisconsin, took effect on Saturday.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said on WISN-AM that he was talking with Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos about a plan. Vos opposes the mandate, but has not said whether the Assembly would come in to vote it down, as Fitzgerald said the Senate wants to do.

“Vos and I and our members have to figure out exactly where we’re at on this and if we’re going to do this, we’ve got to do it soon,” Fitzgerald said. “You’re not going to wait around a couple weeks to take action because that makes no sense.”

Vos did not immediately respond to questions both Friday and Monday about whether Assembly Republicans support striking down the order.

Fitzgerald accused Evers of “overreach” with the mask order, saying whether to wear one should be an individual’s decision. He said Republicans were also worried Evers would order schools to close, as he did in the spring when the outbreak first began.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

DHS sees decrease in test results, confirms 404 new cases of COVID-19 in Monday’s report

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports another 404 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed case count in the state since testing began to 55,328.

News

Gov. Evers endorses Biden for president

Updated: 2 hours ago
Biden, who has not been to Wisconsin since the coronavirus outbreak, has promised to make the trip to Milwaukee to accept the nomination in person.

News

More than 330,000 absentee ballots received ahead of Aug. 11 election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Make sure your return envelope is signed and you have a witness signature.

News

Hoarding conditions hamper firefighters at Green Bay home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A firefighter received a cut to the hand during the response.

Latest News

Crime

Green Bay man sentenced to federal prison for arson

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On July 31, Senior District Judge William C. Griesbach sentenced Julius to 96 months in federal prison.

News

Victim of fatal stabbing in Madison was 13-year-old girl

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police arrested a 44-year-old man at the scene. Police say he was tasered when he walked out of the house toward an officer.

News

Wisconsin Marine among missing and presumed dead in accident

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 26-ton craft took on water and quickly sank in hundreds of feet of water making it difficult to reach.

News

Silver Alert canceled after sisters found safe

Updated: 13 hours ago
Officials say the women were found safe but no other information was released.

News

Second Annual Chip in ‘Fore’ MS Golf Outing raises money, awareness for multiple sclerosis

Updated: 20 hours ago
Second Annual Chip in ‘Fore’ MS Golf Outing raises money, awareness for multiple sclerosis

News

UpFront: Sen. Johnson discusses opposition to coronavirus relief bill, Wisconsin Senate leaders ready to call a special session

Updated: 20 hours ago
UpFront: Sen. Johnson discusses opposition to coronavirus relief bill, Wisconsin Senate leaders ready to call a special session