FEELING A LITTLE LIKE FALL

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than normal today, with a breezy north-northeast wind. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, and highs will top out in the upper half of the 60s... although some to the south/west of the Fox Valley may get into the lower 70s. A few spotty showers are possible this afternoon, but any rain will be light and brief.

That northeast breeze could cause some lake and bay shore flooding issues through tonight along the Lake Michigan shoreline and the Lower Bay. Minor flooding may cause certain roads to be closed, beach erosion, even rip currents along the Lake Michigan shoreline, which are dangerous to swimmers.

Any rain would end tonight, and skies will clear. Given the lower humidity, temperatures should drop quickly with lows in the 40s NORTH and lower 50s elsewhere. Clouds will increase for Tuesday afternoon, but the day should be dry with highs near 70. Winds won't be as strong, but could still gust to 20 mph out of the north. Temperatures will begin to trend warmer starting Wednesday. Highs will get back into the mid 70s, but the low humidity continues. You'll notice the return of muggier air on Friday, and the heat will continue to build. Highs should be into the mid 80s this weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

AFTERNOON: NNE 15-25 KTS WAVES: 4-7'

TUESDAY: N 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. HIGH: 68

TONIGHT: Any rain ends with clearing skies. Cool and brisk. LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine followed by more afternoon clouds. Comfortable but a bit breezy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer... still comfortable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A few late showers possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and turning humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Humid and warmer with a chance of late thunderstorms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Muggy and mostly cloudy with scattered storms. HIGH: 86 LOW: 69

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.