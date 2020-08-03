EAA Museum reopens for the first time since March with several safety measures in place

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - EAA reopened it’s museum for the first time since March on Monday.

“There has just been an ongoing process,” said Museum Director Ron Connolly.

A daily process of keeping up with CDC and local and state guidelines during the pandemic when determining how to reopen the EAA museum.

“First day back feels wonderful, it’s great to have guests and visitors back into the museum,” said Connolly.

Connolly says guests are asked to wear masks and social distance. Hand sanitizer stations are placed throughout the museum and some high-touch exhibits are closed for now.

“For example KidVenture, some of the touch screens,” said Connolly.

There are plenty of signs in the museum reminding guests of what they’re expected to do while inside, but safety precautions begin before people even step foot into the museum.

“When you come to the visitor gate we’ll take your temperature,” said Connolly. “As long as your temperature is below 100.4 degrees, you should be good to come in provided that you haven’t experienced any symptoms of COVID-19, also if you haven’t been to any recent hot spots.”

“We got checked on the way in, and then when we came here everybody has been using their masks and I think it’s been great,” said Daniel Gehling, who’s visiting from Ohio.

Gehling is originally from Oshkosh and his family typically visits the museum when they’re in town. They were excited to see the museum reopened.

“It really is a great resource here in town, it’s amazing to just see the diversity of all the airplanes and the kids just love coming here,” said Gehling.

“I just like seeing all of the cool airplanes and stuff,” said Josh, Gehling’s son.

An experience that’s now available for to everyone to enjoy once again.

“It’s just really heartwarming and exciting to have people coming back so we can serve the community as we have in years past,” said Connolly.

Through Sept. 1 the museum will offer free admission to first responders and healthcare professionals with ID.

For more information on the new safety measures, visit the EAA Museum website.

