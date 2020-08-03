Advertisement

EAA Museum reopens for the first time since March with several safety measures in place

EAA Museum Reopen
EAA Museum Reopen(WBAY)
By Dakota Sherek
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - EAA reopened it’s museum for the first time since March on Monday.

“There has just been an ongoing process,” said Museum Director Ron Connolly.

A daily process of keeping up with CDC and local and state guidelines during the pandemic when determining how to reopen the EAA museum.

“First day back feels wonderful, it’s great to have guests and visitors back into the museum,” said Connolly.

Connolly says guests are asked to wear masks and social distance. Hand sanitizer stations are placed throughout the museum and some high-touch exhibits are closed for now.

“For example KidVenture, some of the touch screens,” said Connolly.

There are plenty of signs in the museum reminding guests of what they’re expected to do while inside, but safety precautions begin before people even step foot into the museum.

“When you come to the visitor gate we’ll take your temperature,” said Connolly. “As long as your temperature is below 100.4 degrees, you should be good to come in provided that you haven’t experienced any symptoms of COVID-19, also if you haven’t been to any recent hot spots.”

“We got checked on the way in, and then when we came here everybody has been using their masks and I think it’s been great,” said Daniel Gehling, who’s visiting from Ohio.

Gehling is originally from Oshkosh and his family typically visits the museum when they’re in town. They were excited to see the museum reopened.

“It really is a great resource here in town, it’s amazing to just see the diversity of all the airplanes and the kids just love coming here,” said Gehling.

“I just like seeing all of the cool airplanes and stuff,” said Josh, Gehling’s son.

An experience that’s now available for to everyone to enjoy once again.

“It’s just really heartwarming and exciting to have people coming back so we can serve the community as we have in years past,” said Connolly.

Through Sept. 1 the museum will offer free admission to first responders and healthcare professionals with ID.

For more information on the new safety measures, visit the EAA Museum website.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Green Bay projects focused on flooding prevention

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
A number of projects underway are aimed at preventing future flooding problems.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

West De Pere reopening plan released for upcoming school year, Board to vote on approving plan on August 17

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the district, there will be enhanced safety and health protocols in place to reduce the risk of virus exposure.

News

Criticism grows for annual Sand Bar Bash event

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Criticism is growing after large groups of unmasked people attended the annual Sand Bar Bash on Lake Butte des Morts.

Latest News

News

Parents should do ‘homework’ when searching for tutor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
BBB witnesses high-demand for tutors this fall

News

Police: 3 arrested, more than $100,000 in cash found following drug investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say three people are now in custody following what they are calling a “significant” drug arrest in Fox Crossing.

News

DHS sees decrease in test results, confirms 404 new cases of COVID-19 in Monday’s report

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports another 404 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed case count in the state since testing began to 55,328.

News

GOP leader wants Wisconsin Senate to strike down mask order

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Scott Bauer, Associated Press
The order from Evers, designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus as cases spike in Wisconsin, took effect on Saturday.

News

Gov. Evers endorses Biden for president

Updated: 6 hours ago
Biden, who has not been to Wisconsin since the coronavirus outbreak, has promised to make the trip to Milwaukee to accept the nomination in person.

News

More than 330,000 absentee ballots received ahead of Aug. 11 election

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Make sure your return envelope is signed and you have a witness signature.