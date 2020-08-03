Advertisement

Criticism grows for annual Sand Bar Bash event

A screenshot from the Sand Bar Bash LLC, now-disabled Facebook page, shows the large crowd of boats gathered for the annual Sand Bar Bash event on Lake Butte des Morts.
A screenshot from the Sand Bar Bash LLC, now-disabled Facebook page, shows the large crowd of boats gathered for the annual Sand Bar Bash event on Lake Butte des Morts.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUTTE DES MORTS, Wis. (WBAY) -The Governor’s mask mandate, requiring people to wear a mask when indoors took effect on August first. Since then, Action 2 News has received emails, phone calls and social media messages from people concerned the mandate isn’t being followed. Sheriffs across our area say they won’t enforce it. But, one event, held just hours after the order went into effect has drawn a lot of criticism, the question remains, did it violate any order.

There's a big difference between the court of public opinion and the court of law, and despite a lot of community anger over the annual Sand Bar Bash on Lake Butte des Morts, the event didn't violate the Governor's mask order because masks are only required when inside and the sand bar bash was outside

Screenshots of pictures and video, shared on social media as well as with us, show large crowds of people enjoying the annual Sand Bar Bash, held this past Saturday on Lake Butte des Morts. As the images of people appearing to not be socially distancing or wearing mask spread on the internet, the Sand Bar Bash Facebook page was disabled. The live video feed of the event also disappeared as some of the public became more angry with the images they were seeing.

Wayne Pettit, who is listed as the registered agent for Sand Bar Bash LLC, the organization that puts on the event hasn't returned our calls or messages.

And, the Winnebago County Health Department, in response to our request to talk with someone about this large event, only released a statement to Action 2 News. Attributed to Doug Gieryn, Director/Health Officer for the Winnebago County Health Department the statrment said,

"In regards to reports of a Sandbar Bash on Lake Butte des Morts this weekend, the Winnebago County Health Department encourages anyone who has attended a gathering or event with people from outside of their household, where actions were not taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, to monitor for symptoms and limit contact with others for 14 days from the event. Per the CDC, asymptomatic cases account for 40% of COVID-19 cases, which makes wearing a mask and social distancing even more critical to reducing the spread of the virus.

We all have to work together as a community to help prevent this virus from overwhelming our local resources. Following masking, distancing and handwashing guidance will help keep our most vulnerable residents safe, our businesses open and our schools able to start in-person learning.”

The health department also said that wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and proper hand washing will protect the most vulnerable people in our population as well as keep our businesses open and lead to students returning to in-person learning in schools. Those precautions are obviously up to each and every one of us to follow to prevent the continued spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Green Bay projects focused on flooding prevention

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
A number of projects underway are aimed at preventing future flooding problems.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

EAA Museum reopens for the first time since March with several safety measures in place

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
EAA reopened it’s museum for the first time since March on Monday.

News

West De Pere reopening plan released for upcoming school year, Board to vote on approving plan on August 17

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the district, there will be enhanced safety and health protocols in place to reduce the risk of virus exposure.

Latest News

News

Parents should do ‘homework’ when searching for tutor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
BBB witnesses high-demand for tutors this fall

News

Police: 3 arrested, more than $100,000 in cash found following drug investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say three people are now in custody following what they are calling a “significant” drug arrest in Fox Crossing.

News

DHS sees decrease in test results, confirms 404 new cases of COVID-19 in Monday’s report

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports another 404 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed case count in the state since testing began to 55,328.

News

GOP leader wants Wisconsin Senate to strike down mask order

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Scott Bauer, Associated Press
The order from Evers, designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus as cases spike in Wisconsin, took effect on Saturday.

News

Gov. Evers endorses Biden for president

Updated: 6 hours ago
Biden, who has not been to Wisconsin since the coronavirus outbreak, has promised to make the trip to Milwaukee to accept the nomination in person.

News

More than 330,000 absentee ballots received ahead of Aug. 11 election

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Make sure your return envelope is signed and you have a witness signature.