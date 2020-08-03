Advertisement

Crews fighting fire on Green Bay’s 9th Street

Firefighters ask drivers find alternate routes around the scene.
Green Bay firefighters battle fire on 9th Street. Aug. 3, 2020. Photo: Green Bay Metro Fire Department
Green Bay firefighters battle fire on 9th Street. Aug. 3, 2020. Photo: Green Bay Metro Fire Department(Green Bay Metro Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is asking people to avoid the 800 block of 9th Street as they fight a fire.

"Emergency crews are on scene of a working structure fire," reads a social media post from the department.

Firefighters ask drivers find alternate routes around the scene.

Action 2 News is sending a crew to the area and will update this developing story.

***ATTENTION*** Please avoid the 800 block of 9th street. Emergency crews are on scene of a working structure fire. Look for alternate routes on your morning commute. Thank you for your patience.

Posted by Green Bay Metro Fire Department on Monday, August 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin Marine among missing and presumed dead in accident

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 26-ton craft took on water and quickly sank in hundreds of feet of water making it difficult to reach.

News

Silver Alert issued for two women from Brown County

Updated: 7 hours ago
The sisters have not been seen since going on a drive Sunday morning

News

Second Annual Chip in ‘Fore’ MS Golf Outing raises money, awareness for multiple sclerosis

Updated: 14 hours ago
Second Annual Chip in ‘Fore’ MS Golf Outing raises money, awareness for multiple sclerosis

News

UpFront: Sen. Johnson discusses opposition to coronavirus relief bill, Wisconsin Senate leaders ready to call a special session

Updated: 14 hours ago
UpFront: Sen. Johnson discusses opposition to coronavirus relief bill, Wisconsin Senate leaders ready to call a special session

Latest News

News

DHS: Another 922 test positive for coronavirus, death rate falls slightly

Updated: 14 hours ago
DHS: Another 922 test positive for coronavirus, death rate falls slightly

News

UpFront: Sen. Johnson discusses opposition to coronavirus relief bill, Wisconsin Senate leaders ready to call a special session

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin), says there is at least one trillion dollars still unspent from a previous relief bill that should be targeted first.

Health

Second Annual Chip in ‘Fore’ MS Golf Outing raises money, awareness for multiple sclerosis

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Teams tee up at Royal Scot Golf Course and Supper Club in New Franken on Sunday for a good cause.

News

DHS: Another 922 test positive for coronavirus, death rate falls slightly

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state reports a total of 948 people, or 1.7% of patients, have died. That is a slight decrease from the state’s reported death rate on Saturday of 1.8%, which had held steady since July 23.

News

Deadline for small business assistance grants from Lowe’s Monday night

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
owe’s is giving away $55 million in grants to small businesses that are struggling during the pandemic, however time is ticking for anyone wanting to apply for a grant.

News

UPDATE: Green Bay Area Public Schools host meeting for parents Sunday evening to discuss reopening plan

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Dakota Sherek
The meeting, which was streamed live over YouTube, lasted nearly four hours, with about 80 parents and teachers signed up to speak.