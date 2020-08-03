Crews fighting fire on Green Bay’s 9th Street
Firefighters ask drivers find alternate routes around the scene.
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is asking people to avoid the 800 block of 9th Street as they fight a fire.
"Emergency crews are on scene of a working structure fire," reads a social media post from the department.
Action 2 News is sending a crew to the area and will update this developing story.
