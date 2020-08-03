Advertisement

COOLEST WEATHER WE'VE SEEN SINCE THE MIDDLE OF JUNE...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Aug. 3, 2020
We’re now 50 days away from the start of autumn, but many would argue that it feels like early fall has already arrived. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than normal today, with a breezy north-northeast wind. We’ll see highs in the upper 60s and some low 70s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers are possible into the afternoon, but rainfall will be lighter than yesterday’s wet weather.

That northeast breeze will also cause some lakeshore flooding issues through tonight along the Lake Michigan shoreline and the south side of the Bay. Minor flooding may cause certain roads to be closed, beach erosion, even rip currents along the Lake Michigan shoreline, which are dangerous to swimmers.

Later this week, the warm and humid weather returns to northeast Wisconsin. Highs will be back in the 80s next weekend, with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: NE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 3-6′

TUESDAY: N 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler with a few showers. Some lakeshore flooding. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Cool and brisk. LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Comfortable. HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A few late showers. HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and turning humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Humid with a chance of late thunderstorms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and muggy. Chance of thunderstorms. HIGH: 85

