A COOL NIGHT AHEAD...

Today's breezy northeast winds will continue to pose a Lakeshore/Bayshore flood potential through the first half of the night, but the wind will weaken after midnight. Also the clouds will decrease allowing for a chilly night - Mostly upper 40s to around 50 - Making it the coldest night since mid-June.

Tuesday starts with sun, but becomes more of a sun-cloud mix during the afternoon. There is a SMALL CHANCE of a few afternoon showers or sprinkles. Temperatures and humidity remains comfortable. In fact, the humidity doesn’t start to turn sticky until about Friday. There will be small chances for showers or thundershowers later in the week, but the better chances probably arrive over the weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE

TUESDAY: N 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: WNW BEC SW 5-10 KTS WAVES:1-2′

TONIGHT: Chance of an evening sprinkle, then fewer clouds. Wind weakens. LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine followed by more afternoon clouds. Maybe a sprinkle. Comfortable but a bit breezy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer... still comfortable. HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A few late showers possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and turning humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Humid and warmer with a chance of late thunderstorms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Muggy and mostly cloudy with scattered storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Warm & humid with storms. HIGH: 86

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.