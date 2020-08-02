Two people seriously hurt in Outagamie County rollover crash

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) -A woman from Appleton suffered life-threatening injuries after a car she was in rolled over on Saturday night. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said it was dispatched to the rollover crash involving the one vehicle on State Highway 47 at County Trunk PP in the Town of Center.

It happened close to 10 p.m.

Officials said the woman was the passenger and the driver, a man who is also from Appleton, had serious injuries. The woman was flown to the hospital. Both people were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Investigators believe alcohol and speed were both factors in the crash which is still under investigation.

No other details were given.

