2 arrested following Oshkosh boat collision

Both boaters were arrested for OWIs
By Dana Munro
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people are arrested for operating boats while drunk after their two boats collided Saturday night on lake Butte des Morts in Oshkosh around 9 p.m., says Winnebago County Lieutenant Jeff Meyer

The larger boat, a 26-foot Glastron, had six people onboard and was headed to Rainbow Park when it was hit by a 17-foot Lund boat heading in the same direction with two people onboard. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the boats, still attached, were towed near Rainbow Park last night.

The larger boat also had mechanical issues, said Lieutenant Meyer.

Officials say three people had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the crash but all eight are okay now.

