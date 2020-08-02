Sunflowers Taking Flight event in Fond du Lac raising money for Old Glory Honor Flight

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac’s Kelley Country Creamery is hosting its third annual Sunflowers Taking Flight event this year, which raises money for the Old Glory Honor Flight.

“We do it because of our love of the veterans, because without them we wouldn’t be able to have this business or grow these sunflowers,” said Karen Kelley, owner of Kelley Country Creamery.

Kelley says there’s a suggested $2 donation to walk through the sunflower field where people can take pictures if they’d like. The creamery’s ice cream shop is also open for people to get a treat while they visit.

Event t-shirts, hats, and sunflower bouquets are also for sale to help raise money for the honor flight.

“Our first year we raised $9,200, last year we raised $20,428 and this year we’re still counting,” said Kelley.

Kelley says they decided to carry on with the event since it is outdoors and there is space for people to social distance.

“We also felt, putting the trails into the maze for people to walk through, we do have entrances and exits so everyone is kind of going in one direction,” said Kelley.

For many, it’s a nice way to spend their day.

“It’s beautiful, you get to see all the bees, we got some ice cream, I get to bring some flowers home and it was a fun time with my friend,” said Danielle Newton, who visited from Neenah.

But for veterans who’ve experienced the Old Glory Honor Flight themselves, it helps them reflect on an unforgettable trip.

“It was just a wonderful time, I enjoyed every minute of it and I think this is a great thing that they’re doing,” said Vietnam veteran James Sitter. “The proceeds, and donations for the Old Glory Honor Flight makes me even more excited.”

Kelley says the support just keeps growing.

“It’s just amazing, and it brings tears to my eyes every year,” said Kelley.

The event will run everyday through Aug. 9 weather permitting. Learn more at the Kelley Country Creamery Facebook page.

