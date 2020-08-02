Advertisement

Sen. Johnson cites cost for reason of opposing new coronavirus relief bill

(WEAU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of Wisconsin’s U.S. Senators says he opposes a new coronavirus relief bill due to its high cost.

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin), says there is at least one trillion dollars still unspent from a previous relief bill that should be targeted first.

On Friday, a previous plan that gave unemployed people an extra $600 per week expired.

Now, Senator Johnson has offered his own solution which offers bonuses from $200-$500 a week.

When asked about how quickly another package would be passed during UpFront, Johnson said it was unlikely, and the new bill contains what he calls “grotesque level of spending.”

“What we should be doing is getting oversight, find out what worked and what work and pass it fast. We know it’s going to be far from perfect, so let’s fix some of these things and spend the additional $1.2 trillion better, more targeted, more effectively before we even think of authorizing another dime,” said Sen. Johnson.

