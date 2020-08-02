Second Annual Chip in ‘Fore’ MS Golf Outing raises money, awareness for multiple sclerosis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Teams tee up at Royal Scot Golf Course and Supper Club in New Franken on Sunday for a good cause.

William ‘Buddy’ Werner knows the game of golf.

“I was a professional. I was more of an apprentice, a teaching professional in the pro shop,” said Werner.

He uses that knowledge to organize the Second Annual Chip in ‘Fore’ MS Golf Outing to raise money and awareness for multiple sclerosis (MS).

“I’ve lost my aunt to the horrible disease of MS,” said Werner. “My uncle has MS, and he’s battling the disease. He’s a trooper.”

The nerve disorder leads to numbness and the loss of mobility in certain body parts.

“If you have your nerve, there’s a little cord that goes around the nerve. That’s the cord that’s effected by MS,” said Vonnie Voight, food coordinator for the Second Annual Chip in ‘Fore’ MS Golf Outing. “It’s supposed to send the messages to the rest of your body, and it doesn’t send the messages to the rest of your body.”

Voight says medications for the disease have come along way, but there is still no cure.

Golfers of all ages take part in an 18-hole scramble. Many of them know someone living with MS, and some battle the disease themselves.

“People know what it’s going for. They know that you’re putting a donation to help fund the research to find a cure for MS,” said Werner.

“When people come out and want to help, it’s just the most loving, giving, caring thing, that a person can do is show support for somebody else that’s struggling,” said Voight.

Community organizations step up to provide donations for the golf outing which includes a silent auction, raffle, and free lunch for participants.

“That’s why I love the name of this, Chip in ’Fore’ MS,” said Voight. “Everybody chips in in more ways than just money. They chip in by helping and making this event so spectacular.”

If you missed the event, there are still ways to help the cause. Voight urges people to make donations to the National Multiple Sclerois (MS) Society for research and to simply check in on those battling the disease in need of physical and emotional support.

