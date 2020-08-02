SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY

Only spotty showers are possible this morning, they become more widespread this afternoon and evening. The heaviest rainfall will be possible from Green Bay on southward. The risk of severe weather is LOW, but a few storms may be on the stronger side, especially closer to the Fox Cities this afternoon. The day will otherwise begin sunny and become mostly cloudy with a breezy north wind. The gusty wind continues overnight and will turn to the northeast tonight. With continued high levels on the bay and along the shore, shoreline flooding is possible through Monday evening.

The early part of the week will be cooler with highs in the lower 70s, but they rise back to the low 80s by next weekend. Much of the week will be pretty quiet, but later in the week a few shower and storm chances begin to pop in.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SUNDAY: N 10-20 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

MONDAY: NNE 15-25 KTS WAVES: 3-6′

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Breezy and cooler. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: Lingering evening t’storms. Mostly cloudy. Seasonably cool. LOW: 56

MONDAY: An early shower, then some sunshine. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine with afternoon clouds. Comfortable. HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Early sun followed by PM clouds. Slightly warmer, still comfortable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and feeling slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Warmer and more humid. Sun and clouds. HIGH: 84

