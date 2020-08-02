Advertisement

Red Cross giving back to donors

If you've been thinking about donating blood, now might be the perfect time.
If you've been thinking about donating blood, now might be the perfect time.(WEAU)
By Denton Postlewait
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you've been thinking about donating blood, now might be the perfect time.

If you've been thinking about donating blood, now might be the perfect time.
If you've been thinking about donating blood, now might be the perfect time.(WEAU)

August 1st through September 3rd, anyone who gives blood, platelets or plasma to the American Red Cross will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email as a way to say thank you.

Those who give by August 31st will also be entered into a drawing for a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott's Berry Farm. The Red Cross has also taken precautions to make sure staff and donors are safe,including taking temperatures of donors, social distancing while donating and requiring face coverings for donors and staff.

If you’re interested in donating, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deadline for small business assistance grants from Lowe’s Monday night

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
owe’s is giving away $55 million in grants to small businesses that are struggling during the pandemic, however time is ticking for anyone wanting to apply for a grant.

News

Green Bay Area Public Schools to host meeting for parents Sunday evening to discuss reopening plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Dakota Sherek
The event will be held over Zoom, and will be live-streamed on YouTube from 6 - 8 p.m.

News

2 arrested following Oshkosh boat collision

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
Two boaters collided on Lake Butte des Morts in Oshkosh. Both were arrested for Operating while Intoxicating.

News

Sunflowers Taking Flight event in Fond du Lac raising money for Old Glory Honor Flight

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Fond du Lac’s Kelley Country Creamery is hosting its third annual Sunflowers Taking Flight event this year, which raises money for the Old Glory Honor Flight.

Latest News

News

Karofsky sworn-in as newest Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On Saturday, Karofsky was sworn in during on a unique ceremony - she was on a 100 mile run, and was sworn in by fellow Justice Rebecca Frank Dallet at the 35 mile mark.

News

Jill Karofsky sworn in as newest Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice

Updated: 18 hours ago
Jill Karofsky sworn in as newest Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice

News

National Farmers Market week about to begin

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
National Farmers Market week is celebrated each year on the first full week in August, and is meant to coincide with when produce starts to come to maturity.

News

National Farmers Market week about to begin

Updated: 18 hours ago
National Farmers Market week about to begin

News

Wisconsin's mask mandate is now in effect

Updated: 18 hours ago
Wisconsin's mask mandate is now in effect

News

Saturday DHS coronavirus update

Updated: 18 hours ago
Saturday DHS coronavirus update