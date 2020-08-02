LaFleur: “We’re all in this sucker together.”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to media on Sunday about how different this training camp will look due to COVID-19 restrictions and protocol.

“Just the whole layout of training camp is unlike anything, it’s unprecedented,” LaFleur explained. “We are trying to make the best decisions possible for our football team and we just have to be fluid.”

No new players were added to the COVID/Reserve list on Sunday. However, tight end Jace Sternberger and kicker Mason Crosby were added earlier in the week. Receiver Devin Funchess remains the only player for Green Bay who has opted out of the season. Gutekunst is optimistic he will be the only Packers player to do so.

“We have not had anybody besides Devin inform us of opting out,” Gutekunst confirmed.

Practices will be different in this camp as well. Gutekunst discussed wanting a 90-man split squad. That number has to be cut to 80 before padded practice begin on August 17. The actual practices will also be ramped up since there will be no preseason games.

“We are going to have to implement more live scrimmage situations to try and replicate those scenarios guys see in the game,” LaFleur said. “The other thing we floated around is having those situations inside Lambeau.”

LaFleur said the staff also discussed ideas of isolating quarterbacks or even having a quarantine quarterback in the roster incase multiple become positive with COVID-19.

The Packers will have to be accountable this season for what they do outside Lambeau. LaFleur is preaching to his athletes to remain responsible when not inside the building.

“Well I think that is the whole key,” LaFleur said. “If we are going to have football played this year it will take a lot of self-discipline and self-accountability. And it’s not just our players. It starts with our staff and really anybody that comes in contact with our players. They have to be really mindful of what they are doing outside this building. So certainly we are going to encourage our guys, if they choose to go out in public, to mask up. We are all in this sucker together.”

