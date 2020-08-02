Green Bay Area Public Schools to host meeting for parents Sunday evening to discuss reopening plan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public School District will be holding a meeting for parents Sunday to talk about a reopening plan.

The event will be held over Zoom, and will be live-streamed on YouTube from 6 - 8 p.m.

President Vandenheuvel will give opening remarks, and then there will be an open forum for parents to ask questions.

A decision won’t be made Sunday night, however the Board of Education announced last week there will be a special meeting on Monday, August 3 at 5 p.m. to vote on whether the District will begin the upcoming school year in the blended or off-site instructional model.

