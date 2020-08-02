Advertisement

Green Bay Area Public Schools to host meeting for parents Sunday evening to discuss reopening plan

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff and Dakota Sherek
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public School District will be holding a meeting for parents Sunday to talk about a reopening plan.

The event will be held over Zoom, and will be live-streamed on YouTube from 6 - 8 p.m.

Click here to watch the stream.

President Vandenheuvel will give opening remarks, and then there will be an open forum for parents to ask questions.

If you have a question to ask, you’re asked to fill out the form on the district website, which can be found by clicking here, before the event starts.

You can view the school year plan here.

A decision won’t be made Sunday night, however the Board of Education announced last week there will be a special meeting on Monday, August 3 at 5 p.m. to vote on whether the District will begin the upcoming school year in the blended or off-site instructional model.

Action 2 News will be following the meeting, and will have the latest Sunday at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deadline for small business assistance grants from Lowe’s Monday night

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
owe’s is giving away $55 million in grants to small businesses that are struggling during the pandemic, however time is ticking for anyone wanting to apply for a grant.

News

2 arrested following Oshkosh boat collision

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
Two boaters collided on Lake Butte des Morts in Oshkosh. Both were arrested for Operating while Intoxicating.

News

Sunflowers Taking Flight event in Fond du Lac raising money for Old Glory Honor Flight

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Fond du Lac’s Kelley Country Creamery is hosting its third annual Sunflowers Taking Flight event this year, which raises money for the Old Glory Honor Flight.

News

Red Cross giving back to donors

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
If you've been thinking about donating blood, now might be the perfect time.

Latest News

News

Karofsky sworn-in as newest Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On Saturday, Karofsky was sworn in during on a unique ceremony - she was on a 100 mile run, and was sworn in by fellow Justice Rebecca Frank Dallet at the 35 mile mark.

News

Jill Karofsky sworn in as newest Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice

Updated: 18 hours ago
Jill Karofsky sworn in as newest Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice

News

National Farmers Market week about to begin

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
National Farmers Market week is celebrated each year on the first full week in August, and is meant to coincide with when produce starts to come to maturity.

News

National Farmers Market week about to begin

Updated: 18 hours ago
National Farmers Market week about to begin

News

Wisconsin's mask mandate is now in effect

Updated: 18 hours ago
Wisconsin's mask mandate is now in effect

News

Saturday DHS coronavirus update

Updated: 18 hours ago
Saturday DHS coronavirus update