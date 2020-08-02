DHS: Another 922 test positive for coronavirus, death rate falls slightly

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - On Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports another 922 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed case count in the state since testing began to 54,924.

Health officials say 9,994 are considered active, which equals 18.2% of all confirmed cases in the state, according to the DHS. That percentage is on par from the past two days. On Saturday, that percentage was 18.1%, and on Friday, it was 18.3%.

Out of those cases, 43,964 are considered recovered, which equals 80.1%.

The percentage of active cases fell below 19% before it started climbing again earlier this month. It appears this decline was helped by new CDC guidelines last week that lets a person infected with the coronavirus end their isolation after 10 days if they never exhibit symptoms.

According to the DHS, out of Sunday’s total number of test results (9,643), 9.6% were positive, an increase from Saturday’s percentage of 7.1%. On Friday, it was 5.41%.

Another 8,721 people tested negative for the virus, according to Sunday’s report.

So far, a total of 959,590 people in Wisconsin have undergone testing since it began earlier this year.

In addition, the state says one person has died due to COVID-19 since Saturday. The state reports a total of 948 people, or 1.7% of patients, have died. That is a slight decrease from the state’s reported death rate on Saturday of 1.8%, which had held steady since July 23.

Another 36 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized since Saturday. There are currently 268 COVID-19 patients in hospitals. 100 of those patients are in intensive care. The DHS reports at least 8.6% of coronavirus patients have been hospitalized at some point for treatment.

There are another 122 people in hospitals suspected of having COVID-19 waiting for test results. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports 21% of medical beds in the state are still available.

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

