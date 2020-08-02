Deadline for small business assistance grants from Lowe’s Monday night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lowe’s is giving away $55 million in grants to small businesses that are struggling during the pandemic.

Applications for the grants are due Monday night at 11:59 p.m. EST.

The home improvement chain is providing the funds through a nonprofit called the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, or LISC.

$30 million will go toward women and minority-owned businesses.

The other $25 million will help support businesses in rural communities.

Click here to learn more about the program and to apply.

