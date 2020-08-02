Advertisement

Deadline for small business assistance grants from Lowe’s Monday night

Stack of $100s
Stack of $100s(KWQC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lowe’s is giving away $55 million in grants to small businesses that are struggling during the pandemic.

Applications for the grants are due Monday night at 11:59 p.m. EST.

The home improvement chain is providing the funds through a nonprofit called the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, or LISC.

$30 million will go toward women and minority-owned businesses.

The other $25 million will help support businesses in rural communities.

Click here to learn more about the program and to apply.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Green Bay Area Public Schools to host meeting for parents Sunday evening to discuss reopening plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Dakota Sherek
The event will be held over Zoom, and will be live-streamed on YouTube from 6 - 8 p.m.

News

2 arrested following Oshkosh boat collision

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
Two boaters collided on Lake Butte des Morts in Oshkosh. Both were arrested for Operating while Intoxicating.

News

Sunflowers Taking Flight event in Fond du Lac raising money for Old Glory Honor Flight

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Fond du Lac’s Kelley Country Creamery is hosting its third annual Sunflowers Taking Flight event this year, which raises money for the Old Glory Honor Flight.

News

Red Cross giving back to donors

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
If you've been thinking about donating blood, now might be the perfect time.

Latest News

News

Karofsky sworn-in as newest Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On Saturday, Karofsky was sworn in during on a unique ceremony - she was on a 100 mile run, and was sworn in by fellow Justice Rebecca Frank Dallet at the 35 mile mark.

News

Jill Karofsky sworn in as newest Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice

Updated: 18 hours ago
Jill Karofsky sworn in as newest Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice

News

National Farmers Market week about to begin

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
National Farmers Market week is celebrated each year on the first full week in August, and is meant to coincide with when produce starts to come to maturity.

News

National Farmers Market week about to begin

Updated: 18 hours ago
National Farmers Market week about to begin

News

Wisconsin's mask mandate is now in effect

Updated: 18 hours ago
Wisconsin's mask mandate is now in effect

News

Saturday DHS coronavirus update

Updated: 18 hours ago
Saturday DHS coronavirus update