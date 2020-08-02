COOLER AND LESS HUMID TO BEGIN THE WEEK

Scattered rain showers will continue at times this evening. The risk of severe weather is LOW and should be limited to areas south of Oshkosh and Manitowoc. North winds will a bit breezy this evening and overnight as cooler, drier air moves into Wisconsin.

As the wind turns more northeasterly, the potential for flooding will increase across the Lower Bay and along the Lake Michigan shoreline. A Lakeshore flood advisory is in effect there through early Tuesday morning. The gusty northeast winds will continue Monday, and a few spotty showers are also possible throughout the day.

Monday will be cooler and less humid than recent days with highs limited to the mid/upper 60s NORTH and lower 70s around the Fox Valley. Dew points should be in the 50s. Any isolated rain should wrap up late Monday, and skies will clear into Tuesday morning. With the lower humidity, lows on Tuesday should be in the lower 50s... with some 40s NORTH. Clouds will increase for the afternoon, but the day should be dry. Highs will be in the lower 70s with mid 70s expected Wednesday. Temperatures and humidity will both be trending up by week's end. Highs next Saturday and Sunday should be in the mid 80s with dew points rising well into the 60s.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 4AM TUESDAY

MONDAY: NNE 15-25 KTS WAVES: 4-7'

TUESDAY: NNE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Evening storms SOUTH... spotty showers. Mostly cloudy and cooler. LOW: 57

MONDAY: Cooler and less humid. Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower at times. Breezy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine with afternoon clouds. Comfortable. HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Slightly warmer and still comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with stray showers possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and feeling slightly humid. Warmer. HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Warmer and muggy. Mostly sunny with storms possible LATE. HIGH: 85 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Warm and humid. Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. HIGH: 86

