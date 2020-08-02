Advertisement

As sweet corn season begins, demand is high, sellers say

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sweet Corn season is just underway, and demand is high than the last few years.

Flyte Family farm, based out of Coloma, says it might be better than ever.

“People are being wonderful about buying local, supporting farmers, being patient with us as mother nature provides for us,” Jessica Rettler of Flyte Family Farms said.

Last year in stands like Stevens Point, they were selling five to ten bags of corn a day. This year, it’s 15 to 20.

At Cee Dee Acres Market, owner David Dulski has seen a similar trend. He’s unsure of why that is. Dulski has grown sweet corn at his farm for 35 years. He hasn’t seen the cost for corn this high in a while.

“The cost of sweet corn this year is.. Compared to other years, it’s up there,” Dulski said.

Dulski takes pride in the quality of his sweet corn. That’s why he speculates people like shopping local and outside for their corn.

“People are much more comfortable shopping outside at a market rather than in a store,” Dulski explained.

Rettler thinks it’s because more people are at home.

“Our speculation is just that families are home,” Rettler said.

Maybe it’s just that the taste of sweet corn is just too irresistible.

“This is my enjoyment; this is my life. I enjoy doing sweet corn, produce, the whole 9 yards.”

Cee Dee Acres Market just started picking their corn a couple days ago. That corn has made its way to the stands. Flyte Family Farm has been selling their own corn for two to three weeks.

Both stands are located in Steven’s Point. For specific locations, go here for Flyte Family Farm, and here for Cee Dee Acres Market.

