US Venture Open holds media-thon August 12

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The annual U.S. Venture Open golf event raising money to fight poverty is canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So tee up for the U.S. Venture Open Media-thon!

On Wednesday, August 12, you’ll see live reports on WBAY-TV 2 throughout the day during Action 2 News and a special, one-hour program highlighting the work of non-profit groups.

“U.S. Venture Open: Drive 2 End Poverty” airs August 12 from 6:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.

Throughout the day you’ll also catch live programming on Woodward Communications radio stations -- WHBY, WAPL, KISS FM, The SCORE, RAZOR, and KZ-104.3 -- to educate and inspire donors about how money raised by the U.S. Venture Open helps the most vulnerable people in our communities.

Van Abel’s, long-time friends and partners of the golf tournament, will staff the phones to take your donations.

Every dollar you donate will be MATCHED by U.S. Venture, J.J. Keller Foundation, Oshkosh Corporation, Thrivent or ThedaCare.

The online auction is going on now! See what’s available and place your bids at https://e.givesmart.com/events/hey/ or make a straight money donation on that site. The auctions close at 7:30 P.M. on August 12.

