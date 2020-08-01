Advertisement

Suspect charged with hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in Green Bay

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - .Joshua Yahsha appeared in Brown County court on Friday to face a charge of hit-and-run resulting in death.

Prosecutors say Yahsha, 20, hit a man riding a bicycle on Bellevue St. on July 15 and tried to cover up the crime.

A week later, police released photos of a white sedan that was a vehicle of interest. They received a tip from a car repair shop that remembered a customer saying he needed to get his windshield fixed immediately and claimed he hit a mailbox. The customer called the shop 20 minutes after it opened -- about two hours and 20 minutes after the crash.

When questioned, Yahsha told police he was falling asleep at the wheel and thought he hit a sign.

The court set his bond at $50,000.

A driver who was on Bellevue St. at about the same time said he recognized Jordan Krebsky on his bicycle as they both headed to work at KI. He said Krebsky’s bicycle had a flashing red light on the back and it was working at the time.

Krebsky died a week later from his injuries. He was 25.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Green Bay schools say in-person classes may not happen until winter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kati Anderson
Superintendent Stephen Murley tells us it’s not feasible to have students in the classroom right away with the high level of community spread of the coronavirus.

News

Yahsha charged with fatal hit-and-run

Updated: 1 hour ago
Joshua Yahsha denied knowing he hit a bicyclist

News

Green Bay schools consider postponing in-person classes

Updated: 1 hour ago
School officials want lower community spread of the coronavirus

News

Mosquitoes are loving this summer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Did you notice there are more mosquitoes? Small changes are proving quite pesky.

Community

Oshkosh Public Library eliminates late fees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
It wants to make library resources more accessible regardless of a person's economic circumstances.

Latest News

About Us

US Venture Open holds media-thon August 12

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Tee up for the drive to end poverty August 12. Watch live reports and a one-hour evening special on WBAY-TV and listen to programming throughout the day on Woodward radio stations.

Crime

Counterfeit $100 bills passed in local stores and nationwide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The bills' security strips say they're ten dollar bills. Investigators believe the bills are the work of a group outside of Wisconsin being spread by people with ties to the Milwaukee area.

News

Chippewa Falls-based Leinenkugel’s to retire Native American logo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Chippewa Falls-based Leinenkugel’s brewery has decided to change its logo to something more sensitive to the Native American community.

News

Black Lives Matter signs vandalized

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Signs in Waupaca were spray-painted

News

Extended Interview: Green Bay schools superintendent Stephen Murley

Updated: 4 hours ago
Stephen Murley discusses plans for starting school in the fall.