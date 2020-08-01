Suspect charged with hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - .Joshua Yahsha appeared in Brown County court on Friday to face a charge of hit-and-run resulting in death.

Prosecutors say Yahsha, 20, hit a man riding a bicycle on Bellevue St. on July 15 and tried to cover up the crime.

A week later, police released photos of a white sedan that was a vehicle of interest. They received a tip from a car repair shop that remembered a customer saying he needed to get his windshield fixed immediately and claimed he hit a mailbox. The customer called the shop 20 minutes after it opened -- about two hours and 20 minutes after the crash.

When questioned, Yahsha told police he was falling asleep at the wheel and thought he hit a sign.

The court set his bond at $50,000.

A driver who was on Bellevue St. at about the same time said he recognized Jordan Krebsky on his bicycle as they both headed to work at KI. He said Krebsky’s bicycle had a flashing red light on the back and it was working at the time.

Krebsky died a week later from his injuries. He was 25.

