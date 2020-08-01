Secretary of State Subpoenaed for Documents on the Bidens

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The House Foreign Affairs Committee, led by U.S. Representative Eliot Engel, D-N.Y. announced Friday they were issuing a subpoena as part of an investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s, “apparent use of State Department resources to advance a political smear of former Vice President Joe Biden.”

The subpoena asks for all records that Pompeo turned over to the Republican-led Senate committees investigating Hunter Biden’s work with Burisma, a gas company in Ukraine, while his father was serving as Vice President. It also demands internal department emails about responding to Congress.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee says Pompeo has given more than 16,000 pages of records to the Senate but will not share the same documents with the House.

Democrats have criticized Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chair Ron Johnson, R-Wis. in particular for his probe of the Bidens and Burisma, saying Johnson’s attack is amplifying Russian propaganda. Johnson denies this accusation.

There is no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens in regards to Ukraine. Hunter Biden denied using his father’s influence to help Burisma.

The subpoena is set for August 7th -- the deadline for Pompeo to turn over the documents. This comes as the election nears closer.

