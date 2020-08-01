Advertisement

Saturday Sun & Clouds, Sunday Scattered T’showers

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Much of Saturday will be sunny and dry, but a few stray showers are possible this afternoon. Don’t, however, let it put a damper on any outdoor plans today. It’ll be warmer, highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and slightly humid.

Tonight as a cold front draws near, scattered thundershowers are possible mainly north of Green Bay. The risk of severe weather overnight is LOW. The risk remains low on Sunday. Scattered showers become more likely Sunday midday through the evening. But there will still be times of dry weather Sunday. It will also be cooler and breezy with a northerly wind.

The early part of next week will also be cool, a few areas may not reach the 70s on Monday and instead stay in the 60s. There’s also a small chance for a few lingering showers Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NE/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SUNDAY: N 10-25 KTS WAVES: BUILDING TO 3-5′

SATURDAY: Plenty of sun. A bit warmer. Slightly humid. Stray afternoon showers. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

TONIGHT: Scattered thundershowers, especially north of Green Bay. LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Scattered showers, some thunder. Breezy, a bit cooler. HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Chance of a few showers. Partly cloudy. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Comfortable. HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Chance of a few storms. HIGH: 80

