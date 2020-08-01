President Trump says he is banning TikTok

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - President Donald Trump says he plans to ban the popular, Chinese-owned video app TikTok over concerns about national security and censorship. The Committee on Foreign Affairs ordered the parents company, ByteDance, to sell TikTok. Though, there were reports Friday that Microsoft might buy the app.

The president says he will stop the purchase and ban the app from the states by using his emergency economic powers or an executive order. He says he will sign the order today.

TikTok representatives say it doesn’t censor videos based on topics sensitive to China and it would not give the Chinese government access to user data. The company hired a U.S. CEO to distance itself from its Chinese ownership.

Technology experts say the app does not pose a threat to Americans and is secure.

Some believe the Chinese government could take data from U.S. users through the app. Others suspect the president is doing this to appear “tough on China” as he campaigns for re-election.

