Police: Kimberly man arrested for internet crimes against children

Brian Gagnon
Brian Gagnon(Outagamie County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a Kimberly man has been arrested after an online Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

According to Fox Valley Metro Police, Brian Gagnon, 36, was messaging with an undercover officer posing as a minor female.

Officials say Gagnon allegedly drove from his home in Kimberly to meet the female, where he was met by officers and arrested.

Gagnon was arrested for the following felony charges:

  • Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime
  • Attempted 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Causing a Child to View or Listen to Sexual Activity
  • Solicitation of an Intimate Representation of a Child

According to police, Gagnon has been released from the Outagamie County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Court records show Gagnon made his initial appearance on July 28, and he posted bond on July 31.

Further court proceedings are currently scheduled for August 6 at 10:30 a.m.

