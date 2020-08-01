Percentage of active cases hits new low for second day, another 1,062 coronavirus cases confirmed

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says another 1,062 people have tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total confirmed case count in the state since testing began to more than 54,000.

So far, 54,002 people have tested positive, with 9,753 of those cases still being active, or 18.1% of all confirmed cases, according to the DHS. That is a new low percentage, after the state reported active cases were at 18.3% on Friday.

The percentage of active cases fell below 19% before it started climbing again earlier this month. It appears this decline was helped by new CDC guidelines last week that lets a person infected with the coronavirus end their isolation after 10 days if they never exhibit symptoms.

According to the DHS, out of Saturday’s total number of test results (14,858), 7.1% were positive, which is an increase from Friday’s percentage of 5.41%.

Another 13,796 people tested negative for the virus.

In Wisconsin, all but seven of the state’s 72 counties reported an increase in cases, while in Upper Michigan, seven out of the region’s 15 counties reported an increase in cases.

The state is nearing a total of 950,000 people having been tested since it began, with 949,947 tested so far.

Out of those cases, 43,284 are considered recovered, which equals 80.2%.

In addition, the state says 13 more COVID-19 deaths were reported Saturday. The state reports a total 947 people, or 1.8% of patients, have died. That percentage hasn’t changed since July 23 after a slow but steady decline.

Another 44 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized since Friday. There are currently 279 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, an increase from Friday’s report of 255 being currently hospitalized. 88 of those patients are in intensive care. The DHS reports at least 8.7% of coronavirus patients have been hospitalized at some point for treatment.

There are another 157 people in hospitals suspected of having COVID-19 waiting for test results. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports 19% of medical beds in the state are still available.

County by county cases will be added here shortly.

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.