Oshkosh Public Library eliminates late fees

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Forget to return a book on time? Don't worry about it.

Oshkosh Public Library says it will discontinue collecting most fines and remove past fines starting in early August.

The library says it hopes the decision makes library resources more available to people regardless of economic circumstances.

Fines still apply for lost items.

The library’s phased reopening begins Monday, August 3, offering computer access to the public. You’ll have to call ahead to reserve a limited time slot.

