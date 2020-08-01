OCCASIONAL SHOWERS AND STORMS SUNDAY

While a stray shower is possible into this evening, most of us will stay dry. We'll continue with partly cloudy skies for much of the night, but clouds will thicken Sunday. A cold front will be dropping into Wisconsin overnight. Early morning thunder can be expected well northwest of the Fox Valley. Scattered storms will move into eastern Wisconsin over the course of Sunday morning. Occasional showers and storms will be possible through the night. The severe weather outlook is LOW.

Sunday will be a breezy day, and slightly cooler than recent afternoons. Although it could feel slightly humid, highs will only reach into the mid 70s... with 60s expected across the Northwoods! We'll have a north wind gusting to 25 mph along with mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers may linger into Monday morning, but the afternoon should be dry. The cool conditions continue with morning temps in the mid 50s and highs only getting back to near 70.

Temperatures will trend warmer for the rest of next week. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be the coolest with lower 50s from the Fox Valley to the Lakeshore... 40s are possible NORTH. Highs will still be in the lower 70s Tuesday, but should get back into the mid 70s Wednesday. The humidity begins to return late in the week, as will highs in the 80s.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SUNDAY: N 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4'

MONDAY: NNE 15-25 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

TONIGHT: Stray evening shower. Partly cloudy. Overnight thunder NORTHWEST. Slightly humid. LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Breezy and cooler. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

MONDAY: An early shower, then some sunshine. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine with afternoon clouds. Comfortable. HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Early sun followed by PM clouds. Slightly warmer, still comfortable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and feeling slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Warmer and more humid. Sun and clouds. HIGH: 84

